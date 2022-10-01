Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics makes up 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.5 %

DGX opened at $122.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

