Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 4,387 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

