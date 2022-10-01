Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89,259 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.