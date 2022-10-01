Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $24.52 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,640 shares of company stock worth $34,832,158. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $688.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $637.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

