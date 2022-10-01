Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,942 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of D.R. Horton worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.5 %

DHI stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

