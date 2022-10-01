Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Mizuho upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.50.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.