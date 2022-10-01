Atwood & Palmer Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,719,000 after purchasing an additional 40,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $230.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.03. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

