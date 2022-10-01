Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Update

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 89.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Austevoll Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $11.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

