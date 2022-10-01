Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Reduced by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.0% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $54,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 354,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 443,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,352,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 18,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.19. 2,875,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,635. The company has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

