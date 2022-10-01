AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Boosted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 226.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,178.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,106.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,634.34 and a 12-month high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $35.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

