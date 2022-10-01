AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $241.05 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.80.

A number of analysts have commented on AVB shares. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $184.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $180.01 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

