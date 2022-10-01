AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Rye Brook Capital LLC

Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 154.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities comprises 1.9% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $184.19. 1,123,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.01 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

