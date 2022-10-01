AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVEVF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,555.71.

AVEVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of AVEVF opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $49.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.28.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

See Also

