AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.20 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.16). 922,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 606,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.15).

AVI Global Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.14 million and a P/E ratio of 1,118.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AVI Global Trust news, insider Susan Margaret Noble sold 13,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24), for a total transaction of £24,373.75 ($29,451.12).

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

