AXEL Price Down 2.5% This Week (AXEL)

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, AXEL has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One AXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $120.35 million and approximately $23,738.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AXEL Coin Profile

AXEL was first traded on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 778,839,300 coins. AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited. The official website for AXEL is www.axel.org. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities.AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain.AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent.”

