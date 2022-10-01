Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 9.9%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. 105,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,515,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Azul from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $800.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

