BabyDoge ETH Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.00 Million (BABYDOGE)

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. BabyDoge ETH has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004627 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045648 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.04 or 0.01620301 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00034646 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2021. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyDoge ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

