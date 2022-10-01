Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Trading Down 10.2%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price dropped 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.14 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 121,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,755,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a current ratio of 15.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.