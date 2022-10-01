Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.03. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 389,514 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

Banco BBVA Argentina Dividend Announcement

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.0191 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

