Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has €3.50 ($3.57) price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of €3.20 ($3.27).

SAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 99,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 21.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 32.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

