Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is American Assets Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 767,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.0% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $30.20. 42,294,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,252,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

