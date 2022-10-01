Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Update

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the August 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BMO opened at $87.64 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 266.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

