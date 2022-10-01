Bank of Stockton Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,568,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,179. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

