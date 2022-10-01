Bank of Stockton Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 0.8% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.34. 3,525,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.