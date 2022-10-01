Bank of Stockton Invests $348,000 in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FE traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 6,156,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,646. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

