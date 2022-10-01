Bank of Stockton Invests $388,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,414 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 859,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $62,024,000 after acquiring an additional 481,661 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.34. 7,171,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,328,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.