Bank of Stockton Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

CAT traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,963,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.86. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

