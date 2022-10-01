Bank of Stockton Sells 1,451 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.10. 38,917,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,174,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

