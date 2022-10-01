Bank of Stockton Sells 155 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,055,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,365,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $613,354,000 after buying an additional 1,046,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $943,516,000 after buying an additional 471,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after buying an additional 338,121 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $222.83. 1,619,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,962. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $222.61 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.65. The stock has a market cap of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.