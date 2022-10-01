Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $62.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BASFY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

About Basf

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.