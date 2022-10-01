Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 477,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.