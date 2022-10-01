Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCOGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $177,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BLCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 477,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,569. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bausch + Lomb has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.23.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

