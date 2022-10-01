Beaxy (BXY) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Beaxy (BXY) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $286,281.91 and approximately $24.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 295,958,507 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange. Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS.The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS.”

