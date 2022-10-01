bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Announces Dividend of $0.15

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

bebe stores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

bebe stores Stock Performance

Shares of BEBE stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. bebe stores has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

