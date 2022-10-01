Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 347.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.
Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance
BBBY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278,339. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
See Also
