Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 347.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

BBBY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,677,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278,339. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,286 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

