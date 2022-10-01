Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 347.47%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 1.6 %
Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.
About Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.