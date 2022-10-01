Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 347.47%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Down 1.6 %

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,554 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

