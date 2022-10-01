Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Announces Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 347.47% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,677,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,278,339. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bed Bath & Beyond

In related news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

(Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.