Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.16

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.16 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.67). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 125,594 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.00.

Begbies Traynor Group Increases Dividend

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

