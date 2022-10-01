Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) price target on the stock.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HONY opened at GBX 780 ($9.42) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 865.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 898.15. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 995 ($12.02). The firm has a market capitalization of £270.95 million and a P/E ratio of 962.96.

Get Honeycomb Investment Trust alerts:

Honeycomb Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Honeycomb Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.