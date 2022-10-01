Berry (BERRY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $349,851.00

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, Berry has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Berry has a total market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.02 or 1.00011051 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00066299 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010284 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00064814 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082620 BTC.

About Berry

Berry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

