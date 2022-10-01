Berry (BERRY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $349,851.00

Berry (BERRY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Berry has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Berry has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $349,851.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,292.40 or 1.00026964 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065270 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00065268 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00083017 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

