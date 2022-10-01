Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Investec

Investec cut shares of Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BFFBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Biffa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Biffa Price Performance

OTCMKTS BFFBF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. Biffa has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

About Biffa

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

