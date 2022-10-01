Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.44 and traded as low as $8.21. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares.

Big Cypress Acquisition Stock Down 19.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

