Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Up 3.2%

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.18 and last traded at $138.00. 112,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,797,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.09.

Bill.com Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total value of $1,608,094.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,093,712.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,490.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 9.3% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

