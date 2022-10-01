Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,423 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Bio-Techne worth $69,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,162. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $281.42 and a 52-week high of $531.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.10.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

