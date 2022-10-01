Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $251.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $290.76. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Biogen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

