Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Price Tops $0.0037

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. Bitcoin Asset has a market cap of $716,428.89 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00275091 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001231 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017120 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

Bitcoin Asset (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team Discord | Facebook | Instagram Whitepaper “

