Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $778,048.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00290706 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00105697 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00073081 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000947 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Battle Saga (BTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 3,818,878 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

