BitWhite (BTW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20,573.00

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. BitWhite has a market cap of $36,333.10 and approximately $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

