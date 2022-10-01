BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the August 31st total of 4,170,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares in the company, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,136 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,866,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 163.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 118,398 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BJ opened at $72.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

