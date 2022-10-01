Black Phoenix (BPX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $161,025.58

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Black Phoenix has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Black Phoenix has a market capitalization of $161,025.58 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Black Phoenix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,419.00 or 1.00025669 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00067965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010302 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00065052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00082787 BTC.

Black Phoenix Coin Profile

Black Phoenix (BPX) is a coin. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 coins. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Black Phoenix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Black Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Black Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Black Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

